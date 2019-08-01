Keycorp (KEY) Position Maintained by Paloma Partners Management Company; Store Capital (STOR) Holder Delphi Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $861,663 as Shares Rose

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 427.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 83,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 102,847 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 19,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 8.52M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 33.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 26,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 52,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 78,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 1.39M shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 57,432 shares. Brinker Cap invested in 105,910 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division accumulated 1,006 shares. 3.74M are held by Waddell And Reed Financial Inc. Pzena Mgmt Limited Com holds 6.98 million shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial has 2,265 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.17% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Old National State Bank In holds 0.08% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 102,441 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Com accumulated 0.02% or 1.17M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc reported 200,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv reported 127,621 shares. Tcw Gp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 5,279 are held by Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 398,889 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 11,526 shares to 7,406 shares, valued at $312,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S P500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 334,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,827 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (Put) (NYSE:MRO).

