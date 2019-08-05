Keycorp (KEY) Market Value Rose While Patten & Patten Cut Its Holding; Weiss Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Position by $1.62 Million; Share Price Were Volatile

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 591,023 shares traded or 54.23% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 35,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 555,821 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75M, down from 591,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 8.37 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEY SEES ’18 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVG LOAN UNDER 40-60 BPS TARGET; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.48M for 8.96 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 5,935 shares to 266,476 shares, valued at $19.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emergin Mkt (EEM) by 17,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “KeyCorp’s stock falls after discovery of ‘fraudulent activity’ by customer – MarketWatch” on July 16, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Understanding Coca-Cola’s Business Model And Performance Across Key Operating Markets – Forbes” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KeyCorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KeyCorp declares $0.185 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 6.24 million shares. Rampart Inv Management Limited Com reported 31,652 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 143,917 shares. Nbt Bankshares N A Ny owns 0.03% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 11,310 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% or 101,000 shares. 87,700 are owned by Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 683,179 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 20,111 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co reported 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Oppenheimer Asset owns 52,915 shares. Moreover, Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 3,678 shares. Citadel Llc owns 9.60 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div T (BOE) by 128,587 shares to 21,485 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB) by 33,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,569 shares, and cut its stake in Hl Acquisitions Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust has 16,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 11,693 shares or 0% of the stock. Signature Estate Inv Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.12% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Addison Capital holds 13,823 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 25,281 shares or 0% of the stock. Diversified Tru reported 11,357 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). L S Inc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Smith Moore & Communications reported 10,557 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 247,762 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx has 0.12% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Webster Bank N A holds 1,749 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc stated it has 55,318 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Indiana-based Old Natl Savings Bank In has invested 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $633,200 were bought by Baker James C on Wednesday, May 22.