Keycorp (KEY) Holding Has Increased by Connable Office Inc; Sap Ag Adr (SAP) Shareholder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Decreased Holding by $3.19 Million as Valuation Rose

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 714.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 101,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 14,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 10.16 million shares traded or 10.73% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 19/04/2018 – KEY SEES ’18 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVG LOAN UNDER 40-60 BPS TARGET; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Sap Ag Adr (SAP) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 27,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,529 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.66M, down from 345,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Sap Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $125.39. About 662,697 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS Op. Profit EUR7.35B to EUR7.50B; 08/03/2018 – SAP Last Year Reported Itself to U.S. DoJ, SEC Over Suspected Gupta Payments; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 12/04/2018 – Aasonn Partners With PeopleDoc To Further SAP® SuccessFactors® By Providing A Complete HR Service Delivery Platform; 10/04/2018 – SAP’S NEW PRICING OFFERS ALTERNATIVE TO EXISTING MODEL OF CHARGING BY NUMBER OF USERS; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 29/05/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) to Highlight New CIO Dashboard at SAP SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference; 08/03/2018 – SAP: Probe Found No Payments to Government Officials; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS HAS MADE SIGNIFICANT CHANGES TO GLOBAL COMPLIANCE PROCESSES

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (NYSE:BAM) by 231,128 shares to 10.71M shares, valued at $499.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 65,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 12,588 shares to 18,231 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Holding Corp by 12,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,757 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Fincl Management Incorporated, Connecticut-based fund reported 267,633 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Nbw Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.9% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Blb&B Ltd Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,211 shares. 3,678 were reported by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Aviva Plc reported 383,919 shares stake. Blackrock owns 80.36M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0.03% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Indexiq Ltd has 0.13% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 283,254 shares. Envestnet Asset has 0.05% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Synovus stated it has 2,265 shares or 0% of all its holdings. White Pine Ltd has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Axiom Ltd Liability Com De accumulated 782,030 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Ent Fincl Services Corp reported 448 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Co reported 297,542 shares.