Keycorp (KEY) Holder Yorktown Management & Research Co Raised Its Stake; Utd Technologies (UTX) Holder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Stake by $726,700

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Utd Technologies (UTX) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 100,168 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.04M, up from 94,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Utd Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $138.07. About 1.56M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 60.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 49,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 130,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, up from 81,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 5.36M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Relx Plc by 17,821 shares to 63,064 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in City Office Reit Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 34,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,560 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $264.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13,900 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,805 shares, and cut its stake in Mfa Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA).