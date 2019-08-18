Keycorp (KEY) Holder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position by $3.30 Million as Stock Price Rose; Mastercard (MA) Holder Wendell David Associates Has Boosted Holding

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Keycorp Inc (KEY) by 28.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 219,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 977,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40 million, up from 757,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Keycorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 8.94 million shares traded or 0.29% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 12C/SHR, FROM 10.5C, EST. 12C; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 2,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 154,970 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, up from 152,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.72M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.06% or 302,340 shares. Cap Ltd Limited reported 46 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance invested in 0.12% or 58,898 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Llc accumulated 32 shares. Bancorp Of The West, a California-based fund reported 20,206 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 10,143 are owned by Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Co. Ohio-based Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.06% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 52,915 shares. 87,700 were reported by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Bluemountain Limited owns 9,781 shares. Huntington State Bank holds 90,164 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 1.19 million shares. Bp Public Limited Co holds 122,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Key Energy Services Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “XLF Weekly: Sell-Side Continuation This Week Toward Key Support – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KeyCorp Q2 reflects loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking Corporation has 234,068 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 12,047 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.54% or 128,543 shares. Redwood Invs Limited Liability Company holds 1.05% or 61,109 shares in its portfolio. 1,207 were reported by 10. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0% or 90 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.79% or 1.26 million shares. Boston Prtn reported 1,674 shares. Tru Inv holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,545 shares. Barometer Cap Mngmt has 1.57% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 58,472 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank owns 18,187 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Glenview Fincl Bank Dept has 0.58% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,810 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 594 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Haverford Trust stated it has 671,741 shares.