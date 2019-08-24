Keycorp (KEY) Holder Nbw Capital Has Upped Holding; Wellington Management Group Llp Holds Position in Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG)

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 63.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 80,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 207,596 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 127,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 8.64 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 12C/SHR, FROM 10.5C, EST. 12C; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 351,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 13.02M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647.13M, up from 12.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 1.81M shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance; 09/03/2018 Hartford Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Book Value/Share $36.06 at Quarter’s End; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – ON MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO $1 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED OCTOBER 31, 2014 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl to Enter Into Amendment In Existing Credit Pact; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Net $597M; 02/05/2018 – Hartford Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BLN; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc $500m 30Y +135; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "CORRECTION: DATE CHANGE Key Energy Services Provides Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire" on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "KeyCorp: A Cleveland-Community Bank, Paying A Healthy Dividend – Seeking Alpha" published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "3 Key Numbers From General Motors' Earnings Report – Yahoo Finance" on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "Key Energy Services Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire" published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Aspen Aerogels: Gross Margin Is Key – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 26, 2019.

