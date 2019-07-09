Keycorp (KEY) Holder Connable Office Increased Position; Mendon Capital Advisors Has Raised Its First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Stake by $1.66 Million

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 55,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 516,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.97 million, up from 461,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.48. About 31,045 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 6.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500.

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 714.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 101,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 14,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 7.79M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2,539 shares to 4,069 shares, valued at $556,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 8,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,120 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd stated it has 63,301 shares. One Trading Lp owns 8,123 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 750 shares. Fsi Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp reported 482,733 shares. United Ser Automobile Association invested 0.19% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0% stake. The Korea-based Natl Pension Ser has invested 0.09% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Franklin Resources has invested 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cap Ww Investors has 30.70M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.2% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 472,591 shares. American Research & Mngmt Company invested in 0.01% or 3,231 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,173 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 6,678 shares.

