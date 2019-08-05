Keycorp (KEY) Holder Connable Office Has Raised Position by $1.52 Million; As Pg&E Com (PCG) Stock Declined, Holder Assetmark Decreased by $442,928 Its Holding

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 714.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 101,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 115,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 14,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 2.27 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 12C/SHR, FROM 10.5C, EST. 12C; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp Com (PCG) by 99.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 27,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 123 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 27,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 571,827 shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp Com (NYSE:SYY) by 35,560 shares to 396,432 shares, valued at $26.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp Unit 99/99/9999 (NYSE:CCL) by 9,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.70M shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 51.73% stake. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 9,852 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 544 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 149,503 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Associates Inc has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 102 shares. Incline Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.64% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 457,875 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 185,256 shares. Citigroup holds 955,044 shares. Baupost Grp Limited Liability Co Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24.50 million shares. Serengeti Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 2.46% or 800,000 shares. 6.54M were accumulated by Stonehill Cap Management Limited Liability Com. Centerbridge Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 6.75 million shares.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E Valuation: Doing The Math – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E Developments Bullish For Preferreds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PG&E Supports and Elects to Help Fund New California Wildfire Fund – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Fed Frenzy On Wall Street – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Inspections prompt thousands of PG&E repairs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KeyCorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Understanding Coca-Cola’s Business Model And Performance Across Key Operating Markets – Forbes” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Key Numbers From General Motors’ Earnings Report – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “KeyBank Unlocks Power of the Purchase with New Financial Wellness Tools – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KeyCorp declares $0.185 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,369 shares to 49,322 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 5,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,844 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Retail Bank accumulated 5,307 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.07% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Tortoise Invest Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 800 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Co owns 14,100 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 315 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smith Graham Inv Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 323,250 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Moors And Cabot invested in 71,290 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.13% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 162,356 shares stake. 398,889 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia. Pzena Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 6.98 million shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.05% or 132,911 shares. Gideon Capital Incorporated accumulated 16,251 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 58,976 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dubuque National Bank & Trust Co has 437 shares for 0% of their portfolio.