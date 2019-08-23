Keycorp (KEY) Holder Connable Office Has Lifted Holding; Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 4,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 13,985 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, down from 18,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 5.97 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 714.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 101,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 115,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 14,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 5.71 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP SEES FY18 NET INTEREST INCOME $3.95B-$4.05B; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bank accumulated 3,187 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Dean Inv Associates Ltd invested in 0.81% or 353,350 shares. Patten And Patten Tn holds 555,821 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Limited Partnership owns 109,691 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). First Personal Fincl Serv holds 0.01% or 1,330 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary owns 472,591 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund reported 20,057 shares. Qs Investors Lc invested in 0% or 22,305 shares. Amer Rech Mgmt holds 0.01% or 3,231 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru Commercial Bank accumulated 24,817 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 262,526 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt, a Netherlands-based fund reported 63,830 shares.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,369 shares to 49,322 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Holding Corp by 12,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,757 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CORRECTION: DATE CHANGE Key Energy Services Provides Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) Share Price Deserve to Gain 26%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Canopy Growth Gains Key Extraction License, Now Runs 3 Extraction Assets – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Key Takeaway From General Electric’s Latest Presentation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Could Turn Around After its Strong Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,652 shares to 110,192 shares, valued at $12.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc reported 21,075 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Foster And Motley holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 50,831 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc reported 3.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Orrstown Financial Ser reported 1.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 47,580 were reported by Buckingham Capital Mgmt. Hrt Ltd Llc holds 1,878 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Night Owl Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,682 shares. Btim Corp holds 1.47% or 771,181 shares in its portfolio. Broderick Brian C holds 3.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 69,445 shares. Page Arthur B holds 4.11% or 35,247 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 1.41% or 4.92M shares in its portfolio. D L Carlson Group reported 2.46% stake. Invest Services Of America stated it has 11,601 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.27M shares. Tru Of Oklahoma, Oklahoma-based fund reported 7,659 shares.