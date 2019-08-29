Keycorp (KEY) Holder Connable Office Has Increased Stake by $1.52 Million as Share Price Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Upped Its Position

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 714.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 101,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 115,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 14,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.46. About 1.57 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 527 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,110 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, up from 9,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $888.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $31.48 during the last trading session, reaching $1795.73. About 964,337 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Title of Largest U.S. Company; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart dialled Amazon after Walmart revived deal talks – Mint; 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 13/03/2018 – This newly expanded partnership adds to Instacart’s growing arsenal of wholesale retailers as it competes with Amazon and Whole Foods in the online groceries area; 09/05/2018 – Sears: DieHard All-Season Passenger Tires Will Be Sold on Amazon.com; 17/04/2018 – Currently, Amazon relies on third-party vendors to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian website, but that appears to be changing; 25/05/2018 – Amazon-Killer Ocado Needs to Execute — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Walmart poised to take on Amazon with $15bn bet on Indian ecommerce

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Amazon stock suffers longest losing streak in 13 years – MarketWatch” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Is This Stock Going to Be the Latest Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Casualty? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,826 shares to 42,025 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corpora (NYSE:SCHW) by 20,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,537 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs In (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Limited Company has 0.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 28,876 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 2.65% or 34,665 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs stated it has 467 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 6.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,216 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset has 1,631 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Janney Mngmt Lc owns 338 shares. First Personal Fincl accumulated 593 shares. 2,109 are owned by Hanseatic Mngmt Service. Thomasville Comml Bank reported 3.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 10,348 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 498 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Madrona Svcs Ltd Liability Com has 198 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Whale Rock Cap Mngmt Llc invested 6.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Windsor Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 147 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bluestein R H & holds 53,249 shares or 5.18% of its portfolio.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) Share Price Deserve to Gain 26%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Can Pinterest Stock Overcome This Key Demographic Issue? – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aphria: The Turnaround Is Missing Some Key Pieces – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.