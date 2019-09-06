KeyCorp (KEY) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Regional – Midwest Banks company, KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KeyCorp has 82.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 59.06% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand KeyCorp has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have KeyCorp and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 0.00% 12.80% 1.30% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares KeyCorp and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp N/A 17 10.99 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

KeyCorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for KeyCorp and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 2.75 1.27 2.61

$18.67 is the consensus price target of KeyCorp, with a potential upside of 11.13%. As a group, Regional – Midwest Banks companies have a potential upside of 6.67%. Given KeyCorp’s peers higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe KeyCorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of KeyCorp and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KeyCorp -0.38% 2.97% 5.88% 10.4% -13.14% 24.29% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year KeyCorp’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility and Risk

KeyCorp is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.24. Competitively, KeyCorp’s peers’ beta is 0.82 which is 18.24% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

KeyCorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

KeyCorp’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. In addition, KeyCorp provides personal, securities lending, and custody services; access to mutual funds; treasury, investment and international banking, and investment management services; public retirement plans, and foundations and endowments plans; and financial services consisting of community development financing, securities underwriting, and brokerage, as well as merchant services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,217 retail banking branches and 1,593 automated teller machines, as well as a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.