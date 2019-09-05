Keybank National Association Upped By $3.06 Million Its Arista Networks (ANET) Holding; Lennar (LEN) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lennar Corp has $7100 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 7.23% above currents $51.99 stock price. Lennar Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, March 28 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by JP Morgan. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 26. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, April 17 by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by CFRA with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 25. See Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy New Target: $71.0000 Initiates Coverage On

13/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $47.0000 Initiates Coverage On

26/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $57.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $57.0000 New Target: $54.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: CFRA Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $55.0000 Downgrade

13/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Positive New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $64 New Target: $57 Downgrade

Keybank National Association increased Arista Networks Inc (ANET) stake by 94.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keybank National Association acquired 9,745 shares as Arista Networks Inc (ANET)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Keybank National Association holds 20,101 shares with $6.32M value, up from 10,356 last quarter. Arista Networks Inc now has $17.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.23. About 593,983 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49

Keybank National Association decreased Cigna Corp New stake by 3,374 shares to 151,671 valued at $24.39 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 40,308 shares and now owns 339,846 shares. Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Arista Networks has $360 highest and $225 lowest target. $304.86’s average target is 34.76% above currents $226.23 stock price. Arista Networks had 13 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The stock of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold Lennar Corporation shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability stated it has 14,986 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Da Davidson holds 0% or 4,458 shares in its portfolio. 300,000 are owned by Davidson Kempner Cap Mngmt Lp. 9,100 were accumulated by Spirit Of America Management. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.87% or 16.44 million shares. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Marketfield Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.96% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 93,990 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 621,043 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.06% or 4.05M shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 9,690 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Lc holds 7,131 shares. Ohio-based James Invest Rech has invested 0.1% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 64,316 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj holds 0.05% or 257,565 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 4.53M shares.

The stock increased 1.60% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 1.33 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer