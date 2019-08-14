Keybank National Association Trimmed Stake in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) by $366,228; Baillie Gifford & Company Lowered Position in Grubhub (GRUB) by $12.20 Million

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 24.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 30,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 96,202 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 126,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $12.44. About 7.87 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company analyzed 176,792 shares as the company's stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 9.18 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637.40M, down from 9.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.99% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $60.91. About 2.36M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 6,033 shares to 633,141 shares, valued at $457.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adaptimmune Therapeutics Adr by 139,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.49M for 9.42 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 6,445 shares to 41,881 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 18,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 747,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI).