Keybank National Association Trimmed Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding; Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 (NXR) Sentiment Is 1.86

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 (NXR) investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.53, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 13 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 7 reduced and sold holdings in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 1.53 million shares, up from 1.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 8 New Position: 5.

Keybank National Association decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 2.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keybank National Association sold 9,749 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The Keybank National Association holds 447,746 shares with $19.51 million value, down from 457,495 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $56.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.46. About 2.50 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $203.38 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 15.86 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 for 194,715 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 406,547 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.2% invested in the company for 37,534 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.05% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 27,224 shares.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 4,371 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NXR) has risen 3.41% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Friday, March 15 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Keybank National Association increased Ishares Tr (CLY) stake by 173,509 shares to 543,504 valued at $32.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONE) stake by 6,780 shares and now owns 47,915 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.73 million for 28.90 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity. Le Peuch Olivier sold $660,000 worth of stock or 15,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Capital Mgmt owns 0.42% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 58,587 shares. Kempen Mgmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 236,130 shares. Utd Fire reported 36,000 shares. Southport Management Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Rothschild Il reported 49,309 shares. Dubuque Bank & Tru Communications has 4,752 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 10,190 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Capital Lp stated it has 178,454 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Woodmont Counsel Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 3.11 million shares. Great Lakes Advsr reported 1.29 million shares. West Family reported 5,000 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Limited owns 615,598 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell, a Washington-based fund reported 98,849 shares. Moreover, Smith Moore has 0.12% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).