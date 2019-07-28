Keybank National Association Stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Boosted by $1.87 Million as Valuation Rose; As Msci (MSCI) Market Value Rose, Holder Bluespruce Investments LP Cut Its Stake by $29.80 Million

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 150,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 646,203 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.49 million, down from 796,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $237.27. About 592,147 shares traded or 8.88% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 18/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Materials UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 16/04/2018 – MSCI SAYS WILL MAINTAIN SULZER SUN.S IN MSCI EQUITY INDEXES AFTER SULZER ASSETS WERE UNBLOCKED BY U.S. TREASURY; 18/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI United Kingdom UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 09/04/2018 – MSCI REPORTS SALE OF FEA®; 14/03/2018 – MSCI Launches 12 New China Indexes to Prepare Global Investors for Next Step of China A Inclusion Process; 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 29/05/2018 – Investors target three China A-share diamonds before MSCI; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.31

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 12,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,947 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83 million, up from 137,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $135.68. About 1.45 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 17.69% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $129.56M for 38.77 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shine Inv Advisory Svcs has 0.01% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 100 shares. Parkside Savings Bank holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.08% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 1832 Asset LP reported 2,692 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 156,748 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 85,860 shares. Schroder Investment Management owns 0.07% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 210,521 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 96,572 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 83,179 shares. 35,074 are held by Cambridge Fincl Gp Inc. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 0.19% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 37,660 shares. Park Avenue Llc invested in 1,160 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,678 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Markel reported 137,000 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.33 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,114 shares. Inv Of Virginia Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,307 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings stated it has 64,175 shares. 284,887 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 38,224 shares stake. 2,900 were accumulated by Hyman Charles D. Cornerstone Advsr reported 185 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,310 are owned by Rosenbaum Jay D. New York-based Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Renaissance Ltd holds 311,001 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Renaissance Investment Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Rampart Investment Mngmt Communication Limited Liability Co reported 1,536 shares. Raymond James And Associate has 375,404 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.04% or 2,825 shares in its portfolio.

