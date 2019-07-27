Keybank National Association Raised By $434,125 Its Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Stake; Shorts at ENEL-SOCIETA PER AZIONI ORDINARY SHARES (ESOCF) Raised By 36.91%

ENEL-SOCIETA PER AZIONI ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ESOCF) had an increase of 36.91% in short interest. ESOCF’s SI was 14.91 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 36.91% from 10.89M shares previously. With 2,200 avg volume, 6779 days are for ENEL-SOCIETA PER AZIONI ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ESOCF)’s short sellers to cover ESOCF’s short positions. It closed at $6.96 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Keybank National Association increased Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE) stake by 73.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keybank National Association acquired 3,775 shares as Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE)’s stock rose 20.95%. The Keybank National Association holds 8,883 shares with $1.03 million value, up from 5,108 last quarter. Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd now has $3.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $152. About 255,817 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 49.37% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 16/05/2018 – PUR Announces Expanded Line of Superior, Lead-Reducing Water Filtration Products; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Keybank National Association decreased Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 4,613 shares to 16,993 valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 8,452 shares and now owns 394,043 shares. Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold HELE shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 24.32 million shares or 1.59% less from 24.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Envestnet Asset Management has 11,545 shares. Ftb Advsrs has 270 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 3,985 shares. Gam Holdings Ag accumulated 3,398 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated reported 1,201 shares. Zacks Investment has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Oarsman Capital Inc holds 1.18% or 21,477 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 0% stake. Toronto Dominion Bancorp invested 0% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Kennedy Management stated it has 0.18% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 1.12 million shares. 61,372 were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company. Stanley reported 5,153 shares. 35,977 were accumulated by Federated Pa.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas firm in Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $70.82 billion. The firm generates, transmits, distributes, transport, and sells electricity; produces and distributes gas; and engages in the transport, storage, and regasification of LNG. It has a 14.59 P/E ratio. It also engages in energy and infrastructure engineering; security, telecommunication, and real estate activities; management and maintenance of power plants; research and development in science and engineering; fuel supply; research and testing, analysis, consulting, and certification activities.