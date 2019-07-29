Keybank National Association Raised Baidu (BIDU) Stake; Electromed (ELMD) Has 6.5 Sentiment

Keybank National Association increased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 36.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keybank National Association acquired 5,124 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)’s stock declined 12.27%. The Keybank National Association holds 19,265 shares with $3.18 million value, up from 14,141 last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $39.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $113.1. About 1.38M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 6.7 BLN ($1.1 BLN) AND DILUTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU PER ADS WAS RMB 19 ($2.98); 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 26/04/2018 – SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY 600548.SS 0548.HK SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU’S TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING BIG DATA, Al AND SMART TRANSPORTATION

Electromed Inc (ELMD) investors sentiment increased to 6.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.50, from 5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 13 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 2 decreased and sold holdings in Electromed Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 4.15 million shares, up from 4.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Electromed Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 2 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Among 6 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Baidu had 19 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark maintained it with “Buy” rating and $245 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, February 22. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, February 25. Daiwa Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital.

Keybank National Association decreased Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 19,722 shares to 6,208 valued at $298,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 34,308 shares and now owns 1.78M shares. Ishares Tr (IWR) was reduced too.

Quantum Capital Management holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Electromed, Inc. for 125,895 shares. White Pine Capital Llc owns 90,765 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.06% invested in the company for 124,336 shares. The Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 439,700 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $57,143 activity.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $45.49 million. The firm offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It has a 24.59 P/E ratio. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device.