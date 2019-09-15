Keybank National Association Position in Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Has Cut by $979,000; Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Hyman Charles D Has Lifted Position by $314,800

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 51.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 5,250 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $935,000, down from 10,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $186.46. About 187,098 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 6,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 198,522 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11M, up from 192,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 10.91 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29 million and $958.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,743 shares to 101,145 shares, valued at $36.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Forget Coca-Cola: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lederer Associate Investment Counsel Ca has 23,610 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Washington Bank invested in 0.08% or 9,628 shares. Rothschild Il invested in 0.2% or 32,822 shares. Fincl Architects stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Girard Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company Il reported 102,238 shares. Meritage Portfolio has 89,234 shares. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Liability Com owns 7,770 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 28,800 shares. Godsey Gibb Assocs invested in 2.34% or 319,112 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.44% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 2.19 million shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Reik reported 90,449 shares. Timber Hill Limited Liability Company invested in 0.49% or 12,800 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.92% or 3.58 million shares.

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “RenaissanceRe to Acquire Minority Shareholding in Catalina – Business Wire” on January 18, 2018, also Mondaq.com with their article: “Bermuda Public Companies Update â€“ July 2019 – Corporate/Commercial Law – Bermuda – Mondaq News Alerts” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RenaissanceRe Holdings to buy Tokio Millennium Re in $1.5B deal – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s (NYSE:RNR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RenaissanceRe Continues To Do Things Its Own Way – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 27,838 shares to 64,044 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 121,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold RNR shares while 71 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.18% less from 40.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd holds 0.04% or 6,885 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability holds 8,914 shares. Voya Invest Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated reported 5,463 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 2,016 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 7,717 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv has invested 0.97% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Mutual Of America Ltd has 0.1% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 38,810 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Com reported 6,717 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 768,354 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Johnson Counsel reported 0.15% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Lagoda Invest Lp invested in 34,567 shares or 7.13% of the stock. Gam Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 6,547 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 57,431 shares.