Keybank National Association Position in Mastercard (MA) Has Raised by $1.15 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Valuation Declined, Darsana Capital Partners LP Lifted by $60.75 Million Its Holding

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 6.75 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $549.25M, up from 6.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 1.51M shares traded or 40.87% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B; 14/03/2018 – SPR: LOOKING FOR TARGETS W/ DEFENSE, LOW-COST COUNTRY FOOTPRINT; 06/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Unique On-site Blood Bank; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: 737 SUPPLIERS WORKING THRU STRESS FROM RATE BOOST; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Spirit AeroSystems $1.3B Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB-‘; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Net $125M; 21/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEGINS CONSTRUCTION OF GLOBAL DIGITAL LOGISTICS CENTER; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 4,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 721,179 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.77M, up from 716,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.58 million shares traded or 64.60% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 2,617 shares to 17,130 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 105,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,743 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Spirit Aerosystems Stock Popped 7% Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “ESG Investing: Is Hexcel a Responsible Investment? – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Spirit AeroSystems to Attend Air Force Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Airbus hits the 500-delivery mark for 2019 – Wichita Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “United Airlines moving Boeing 737 MAX jets to ‘short-term storage’ – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: August 28, 2019.