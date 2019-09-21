Keybank National Association Lowered Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position by $589,106; Market Value Declined; Myriad Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Position in Electronic Arts (EA) by $10.10 Million as Share Price Declined

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 2,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 29,442 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.00 million, down from 32,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.25. About 748,418 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.25 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $98.7. About 2.64 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67 million for 39.17 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $929.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 89,915 shares to 174,815 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 59,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 7,925 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Massachusetts Financial Ser Comm Ma holds 0.4% or 9.73 million shares in its portfolio. Principal Group holds 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 431,149 shares. First Hawaiian Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 4,564 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.06% or 11,146 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance, Massachusetts-based fund reported 136,317 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 299,152 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4,865 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Limited Company has invested 0.13% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 622 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Commerce Financial Bank reported 5,189 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 55,751 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,757 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com stated it has 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Investors Mngmt owns 0.99% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 84,306 shares. Walleye Trading holds 9,218 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 44,336 are owned by Granite Ltd Llc. Andra Ap has 16,500 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Communication Of Toledo Na Oh holds 6,215 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset holds 0.07% or 3,124 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 1.46 million shares or 0% of the stock. Asset One Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 56,906 shares. Js Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Federated Pa owns 162,589 shares. The Michigan-based Connable Office has invested 0.31% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 2,128 shares. Sphera Funds Ltd has invested 0.78% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Hudson Bay Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI) by 4,017 shares to 22,836 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).