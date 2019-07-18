Keybank National Association Lowered Its Suntrust Bks (STI) Stake by $642,805; Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) Holder Zazove Associates Has Lifted Stake

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 10,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,949 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81 million, down from 125,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 3.49M shares traded or 45.68% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 05/04/2018 – PetIQ at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS 1Q EPS $1.29; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST SAYS ACCEPTANCE RATE FOR ID PROTECTION WAS `LOW’; 15/03/2018 – Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Had Total Shareholders’ Equity of $24.3B at March 31; 07/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.58. About 353,911 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insmed (Prn) by 2.86 million shares to 13.74 million shares, valued at $13.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 6.67 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34.83M shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth holds 18,665 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation has 0.03% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability holds 1.3% or 126,321 shares. Rivernorth Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.55% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 520,664 shares. Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). First Manhattan accumulated 4,672 shares. Homrich & Berg invested in 15,400 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 33,467 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. L S Advsr Inc stated it has 75,238 shares. 1.04M were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 448,321 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 0% or 800 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Bard Assocs Inc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 10,110 were reported by D L Carlson Group.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson Company Ltd invested in 0.12% or 13,620 shares. Lakeview Ptnrs Lc holds 0.49% or 13,524 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk invested in 356,219 shares. Int Sarl invested in 0.2% or 27,000 shares. 306 were reported by Cwm Limited Liability Corporation. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Eqis Management Incorporated accumulated 6,227 shares or 0.03% of the stock. C M Bidwell And Associates has invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Research Management stated it has 5,491 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Blair William & Co Il owns 18,348 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Company has 0.02% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 8,275 shares. Greenwood Assoc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.06% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Salem Invest Counselors holds 8,668 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 173,759 shares. Sirios Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 1.31 million shares stake.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13,229 shares to 18,221 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 21,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,475 shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).