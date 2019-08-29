Keybank National Association Lowered Hanover Ins Group (THG) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Dudley & Shanley Has Boosted Its The Tjx Companies (TJX) Position by $19.95 Million; Shares Rose

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 33.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 15,491 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 23,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $132.31. About 165,027 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 30/05/2018 – Hanover Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Jun. 6-7; 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of First Quarter Catastrophes; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting Insured Drivers At Risk; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $82.9M; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of 1Q Catastrophes; 07/03/2018 The Hanover Introduces Online Tool, Allowing Agents to Quote, Bind and Issue Contractor’s Equipment Policies; 03/04/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue First Quarter Financial Results on May 2; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Undertaking Review of Strategic Alternatives, Including Possible Sale, for London-based Chaucer; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Hanover Insurance Group’s Ratings; Outlook Stable

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in The Tjx Companies (TJX) by 469.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 376,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 456,507 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.29 million, up from 80,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in The Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 5.50 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (IQDF) by 308,822 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $29.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 5,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fin Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG). Haverford Tru has invested 0.01% in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Chilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.93% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Marco Investment Mgmt holds 0.12% or 12,192 shares. Cambridge Tru Communications stated it has 366,015 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. General Commerce holds 5.57% or 1.06 million shares. Cumberland Partners Limited owns 212,705 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Old Commercial Bank In reported 336,139 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.04% or 7,985 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.03% or 258,564 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hemenway Tru Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Stephens Ar owns 95,315 shares. Bokf Na holds 96,079 shares. Rothschild Invest Corp Il holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 102,986 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.63% or 467,908 shares. Fund Sa accumulated 164,224 shares or 0.07% of the stock.