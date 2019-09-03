Keybank National Association Lowered By $599,640 Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake; AWILCO DRILLING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (AWLCF) Sellers Decreased By 4.05% Their Shorts

Keybank National Association decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 1.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keybank National Association sold 7,890 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Keybank National Association holds 454,666 shares with $34.62M value, down from 462,556 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $52.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $93.48. About 1.47 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders

AWILCO DRILLING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) had a decrease of 4.05% in short interest. AWLCF’s SI was 7,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.05% from 7,400 shares previously. With 3,700 avg volume, 2 days are for AWILCO DRILLING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)’s short sellers to cover AWLCF’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8. About 28,998 shares traded or 498.88% up from the average. Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Awilco Drilling PLC provides contract drilling services to gas and oil companies in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $106.60 million. It owns and operates two enhanced pacesetter semisubmersible drilling rigs. It currently has negative earnings.

Keybank National Association increased Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) stake by 5,095 shares to 71,570 valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 6,696 shares and now owns 686,757 shares. Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) was raised too.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $514.42M for 25.40 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.