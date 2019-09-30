Keybank National Association Increases Stake in Nvidia (NVDA); Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Lifted Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $2.00 Million; Shares Rose

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 6,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 61,210 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.98M, up from 54,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $291.32. About 1.20M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 5,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 11,601 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91 million, up from 5,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $174.07. About 4.12M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 9,397 shares to 449,417 shares, valued at $61.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 80,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,363 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Lc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cutter Brokerage accumulated 0.22% or 4,345 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Llc stated it has 240,049 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation reported 0.22% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 65,455 shares. Ctc Lc invested in 0.12% or 502,808 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York accumulated 0.36% or 119,270 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 4.73M shares. Wafra Inc invested in 0.26% or 47,215 shares. Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada has 14,482 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 68,712 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 3,105 shares. Charter Tru owns 8,165 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 35,170 shares. Fragasso Gru accumulated 0.06% or 1,827 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sensato Invsts Limited Liability Com stated it has 3.62% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mitchell Cap has 21,401 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Llc reported 383 shares. Massachusetts Ma has 2.07% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 17.31 million shares. 214,076 were accumulated by Alta Capital Mgmt. Artemis Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 88,831 shares. Mai Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 38,146 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co has invested 0.78% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 534,585 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 24,830 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Com stated it has 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Andra Ap invested in 0.23% or 26,800 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr owns 41,526 shares. Moreover, Grimes & has 0.02% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).