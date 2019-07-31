Keybank National Association Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Holder C-V Starr & Co Trust Lifted Williams Ord (WMB) Stake

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 44,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.45 million, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $143.86. About 2.67 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Williams Ord (WMB) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 352,201 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, up from 327,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Williams Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.88. About 2.56 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett reported 12,230 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 52,945 were reported by Kentucky Retirement System. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 633,999 shares. Cwm Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Adirondack Trust reported 2,331 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 19,983 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested in 13,966 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 7,500 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 96 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 170,316 shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs owns 1,180 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 271,955 shares. Bourgeon Capital Ltd Com has 57,480 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Legal General Plc accumulated 8.18 million shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 17.84 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2,394 shares to 12,863 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 11,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,036 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

