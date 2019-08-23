Keybank National Association Increases Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ); As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Upped by $1.82 Million Its Holding

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 11,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 163,467 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, up from 151,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $162.9. About 1.76M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 953,654 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.61M, up from 938,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 3.35 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 6,173 shares to 1,432 shares, valued at $141,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,875 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Co has 21,764 shares. Aspiriant Limited has 3,263 shares. Fruth Inv Management owns 0.66% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 9,847 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 26,297 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 63,239 shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Limited Company invested in 192,530 shares or 2.39% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 6,990 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has 1.91% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 77,755 shares. Chase Counsel Corp holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 19,981 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 0.34% or 8.71 million shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.21% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Groesbeck Management Corp Nj has invested 0.48% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Legacy Cap, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,790 shares. Financial Bank Of Stockton reported 2,167 shares.

