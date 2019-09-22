Keybank National Association Increases Holding in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM); Argent Capital Management Lifted Sterling Bancorp (STL) Stake

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 31,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 208,485 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, up from 176,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 4.33M shares traded or 186.56% up from the average. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES; 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – GROUP GROSS EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 OF 133.5 BLN NAIRA VS 111.4 BLN NAIRA A YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 57.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 2,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 6,242 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, up from 3,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $266.41. About 736,999 shares traded or 32.49% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3,839 shares to 6,361 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,569 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Lt by 16,899 shares to 203,094 shares, valued at $38.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 68,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 910,159 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY).

