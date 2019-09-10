Keybank National Association Increases Holding in Kimberly Clark (KMB); As Weibo (WB) Market Value Declined, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Cut Holding

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 68.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 34,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 15,955 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, down from 50,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.85B market cap company. The stock increased 5.78% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 4.71M shares traded or 115.62% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 2,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 197,873 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.52 million, up from 195,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 3.31M shares traded or 101.03% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 43,790 shares to 45,790 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $134.99M for 18.24 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 72,912 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 393,364 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 644,406 were accumulated by Deutsche Bank Ag. Tower Rech (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Contrarius Investment Limited has invested 2.24% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability owns 531,908 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Parus Finance (Uk) Limited owns 3.49% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 176,965 shares. Fil Ltd, Bermuda-based fund reported 251,930 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 298,795 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 65,923 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Korea Investment has 5,100 shares. Profund Advsrs accumulated 17,487 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 297,547 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0.12% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 13,159 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 11,845 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital has 0.27% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 10,736 shares. Old Fincl Bank In stated it has 8,800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 256 shares. First Foundation Advsr, California-based fund reported 2,639 shares. California-based Oakwood Capital Management Ltd Com Ca has invested 1.38% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.05% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 470,470 shares. First In invested in 4,045 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 66,149 shares. Albert D Mason holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 10,303 shares. 153,433 are held by Adage Cap Partners Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.27% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 121,321 shares to 872,840 shares, valued at $226.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 7,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,303 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).