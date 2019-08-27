Keybank National Association Increased Prologis (PLD) Holding; Cubic (CUB)’s Sentiment Is 1.72

Cubic Corp (CUB) investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 103 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 60 cut down and sold stakes in Cubic Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 28.26 million shares, down from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cubic Corp in top ten positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 41 Increased: 70 New Position: 33.

Keybank National Association increased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 13.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keybank National Association acquired 24,684 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Keybank National Association holds 204,684 shares with $14.73M value, up from 180,000 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $52.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $82.63. About 1.59M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $531,579 activity.

The stock increased 0.61% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $68.74. About 181,922 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 23/05/2018 – Cubic to Integrate Atlanta’s Xpress Next-Generation Bus Fareboxes with MARTA Breeze Back Office; 29/03/2018 – Cubic Awarded Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Contract to Support Data Link Enterprise; 17/05/2018 – Cubic Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS TO VALIANT INTEGRATED; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS FOR ABOUT $135M; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC 2Q EBITDA $11.40; 07/05/2018 – Cubic Awarded Contract to Deliver PRISim Suite PortableTrainers to US Air National Guard; 22/05/2018 – Cubic and TransLink Launch Open Payments on Vancouver’s Public Transit System; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 30/04/2018 – Cubic Celebrates GATR Facility Expansion with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 3.47% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation for 222,969 shares. Daruma Capital Management Llc owns 540,859 shares or 3.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sg Capital Management Llc has 1.8% invested in the company for 175,708 shares. The Connecticut-based Pier Capital Llc has invested 1.42% in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, a California-based fund reported 116,900 shares.

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cubic Transportation Systems , Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). It has a 79.84 P/E ratio. The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators.

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cubic to Showcase Industry-leading Training Capabilities at Australasian Simulation Congress – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cubic providing simulation training to Australian Army – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cubic Corp (CUB) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cubic to Offer Industry Insight on the Optimization of Transport Networks at the Australian ITS Summit 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Keybank National Association decreased Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 6,089 shares to 254,942 valued at $41.96M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (MTUM) stake by 168,758 shares and now owns 1.50 million shares. Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering ProLogis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ProLogis has $8900 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.67’s average target is -1.16% below currents $82.63 stock price. ProLogis had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 13 by SunTrust.