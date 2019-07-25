Keybank National Association Increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position By $4.10 Million; TDK ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (TTDKF) Shorts Down By 1.29%

Keybank National Association increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 2.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keybank National Association acquired 39,471 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Keybank National Association holds 1.77 million shares with $184.60 million value, up from 1.73 million last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $283.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $112.89. About 4.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV

TDK CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:TTDKF) had a decrease of 1.29% in short interest. TTDKF’s SI was 253,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.29% from 256,600 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 1267 days are for TDK CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:TTDKF)’s short sellers to cover TTDKF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $77.36. About 95 shares traded. TDK Corporation (OTCMKTS:TTDKF) has 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.83 billion. The firm operates through Passive Components, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other divisions. It has a 14.6 P/E ratio. The Passive Components segment provides ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, high-frequency components, piezoelectric materials, circuit protection components, and sensors, as well as inductive devices, such as coils, ferrite cores, and transformers.

Keybank National Association decreased Agnc Invt Corp stake by 27,007 shares to 186,232 valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 9,749 shares and now owns 447,746 shares. Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Counsel reported 5.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rothschild Inv Corporation Il holds 0.53% or 43,623 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Lc holds 6.07 million shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Wharton Business Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Foyston Gordon Payne reported 5,377 shares stake. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.06% or 24,793 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,826 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 229,440 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 20,456 shares in its portfolio. Yacktman Asset Lp invested in 11.02M shares. Brave Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.38% or 6,523 shares. Welch Capital Ptnrs Limited holds 0.23% or 6,360 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Savings Bank accumulated 0.67% or 76,221 shares. Eastern Fincl Bank has 218,037 shares. Private Trust Na holds 1.34% or 62,045 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 19,049 shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa, worth $1.81 million. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock or 9,000 shares. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93M. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. Coombe Gary A also sold $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. On Thursday, January 31 Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 41,088 shares.