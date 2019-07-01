Keybank National Association Increased Its Position in Moodys (MCO) as Market Value Rose; Hgk Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Carlisle Cos. (CSL) by $582,184 as Share Price Rose

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos. (CSL) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, down from 53,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $140.63. About 107,578 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL)

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 52.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 6,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, up from 12,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $198.04. About 352,084 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Has Withdrawn The City Of Naples’s B1 Debt Rating With Negative Outlook And The (P)B1 On The Emtn Program; 28/03/2018 – Tesla shares fall after Moody’s downgrades credit rating; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TECK’S RATING TO BA1-PD FROM BA2-PD; 08/03/2018 – PERU LNG PROPOSED $940M SR UNSEC. NOTES RATED Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Ratings Of Baystate Medical Center (MA) For Business Reasons; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Oyster Bay, Ny’s Golt Bonds; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Provisional Rating To Mercedes-Benz Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-B Notes; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to CARDS Il Trust 2018-2 Notes; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Onsite Rental’s Caa1 Corporate Family Rating, Outlook Changed To Stable; Will Withdraw Its Rating; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms The Long-term Senior Debt And Deposit Ratings Of Hsbc Bank Plc, Concluding Review. Stable Outlook

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpm International I (NYSE:RPM) by 12,070 shares to 96,842 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Caremark Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 10,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.97 per share. CSL’s profit will be $136.37M for 14.71 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.50% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.57 million activity. Selbach Scott C sold $2.50M worth of stock. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider KOCH D CHRISTIAN sold $3.63 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 335 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Fincl Group accumulated 254,074 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Veritable Lp invested in 0.01% or 3,096 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 10,802 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp stated it has 6,436 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% or 6,000 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 0.09% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). First Citizens Savings Bank And Trust Company accumulated 4,592 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fort Lp holds 4,107 shares. Element Ltd invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 9,525 shares. Broadview Ltd Llc has 57,825 shares. Davenport & Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Appleton Ma owns 0.05% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 2,991 shares.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 3,505 shares to 28,731 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,875 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).