Keybank National Association Holds Stake in Conagra Brands (CAG); Pier Capital Raised Its Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stake by $351,378

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 13,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 189,642 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 176,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 1.81 million shares traded or 55.95% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 21,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 81,867 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 60,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 4.12M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Federal Statutory Rate Will Reduce to 21% in FY19; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18; 22/03/2018 – Conagra reported third-quarter profit above market estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Com Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 12,770 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 18,000 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Fcg Advisors Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 9,242 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 564 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has 369 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 57,589 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp reported 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.32% or 1.73 million shares. Fdx Advisors invested in 22,194 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bluecrest Capital Ltd accumulated 28,203 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mercer Advisers reported 500 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 124,072 shares. Creative Planning reported 69,121 shares. Meyer Handelman Co accumulated 621,683 shares or 0.74% of the stock.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $299,865 were bought by GREGOR JOIE A. OMTVEDT CRAIG P had bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250 on Friday, June 28.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,913 shares to 257,583 shares, valued at $25.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,673 shares, and cut its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associates holds 32,304 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,809 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 65,385 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Pathstone Family Office Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 178 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 53,099 shares. Dsam (London) Ltd reported 7,410 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 7.34M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De owns 1.14 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.02% or 16,400 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 8,019 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantitative Limited Liability holds 11,600 shares. Dana Investment, Wisconsin-based fund reported 61,098 shares.