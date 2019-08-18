Keybank National Association Holds Position in Keycorp New (KEY); St James Investment Company Trimmed The Tjx Companies (TJX) Position by $1.62 Million as Share Price Rose

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in The Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 30,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 656,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.95 million, down from 687,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in The Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 8.73M shares traded or 41.71% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 186.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 23,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 36,374 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573,000, up from 12,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 8.75M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98M for 20.39 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10,384 shares to 284,930 shares, valued at $28.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 16,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,997 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

