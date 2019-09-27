Keybank National Association Holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Has Lowered by $574,958; Raytheon Co (RTN) Position Maintained by Hendershot Investments Inc

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 50.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 14,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 42,808 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44M, up from 28,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $197.66. About 270,078 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 43.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 4,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 5,219 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $744,000, down from 9,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $127.74. About 101,682 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ SEES FY ADJ. EPS $12.75-$13.25, SAW $12.65-$13.25; 25/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 06/03/2018 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE); 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEEP 2018 Annual Meeting

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Raytheon Company declares quarterly cash dividend – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pershing Square Holdings – United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Black Eye For The IPO Market – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon anticipates counter-UAS system boom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 15,991 shares. 350 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Fifth Third Bank reported 117,372 shares stake. New York-based Md Sass Inc has invested 0.4% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Trust Investment holds 18,994 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 0.15% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cannell Peter B & Co has 0.41% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 62,750 shares. Css Il accumulated 83 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 0.2% stake. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Co owns 222,575 shares. Soroban Prns Lp holds 4.21% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1.61 million shares. Parsons Ri holds 4,268 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists has 1.26% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 10,825 shares. Uss Investment reported 2.83% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 7,066 shares.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 247,532 shares to 561,382 shares, valued at $47.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 19,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, down 3.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $3.23 per share. JAZZ’s profit will be $177.18M for 10.20 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.65 actual earnings per share reported by Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.25% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Nod For Roche, Takeda Recall, Neon Exults On Journal Publication – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jazz Pharma (JAZZ) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Lowers Sales View – Nasdaq” published on November 08, 2018, Bioworld.com published: “Avadel narcolepsy timing has Jazz dancing faster? – BioWorld Online” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Jazz (JAZZ) Falls as Sleep Drug Gets Extended Review From FDA – Nasdaq” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Earnings Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold JAZZ shares while 105 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 50.63 million shares or 4.18% more from 48.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd Llc invested in 126 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 11,406 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs Inc accumulated 2,979 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Com has 4,336 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Redmile Group Ltd Llc has 0.68% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 168,387 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% or 207 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 80,119 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Raymond James & Associates has 0.01% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 37,367 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Rhenman Prns Asset Management holds 2.94% or 187,171 shares in its portfolio. Twin Cap Management owns 27,910 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Boston Ptnrs holds 1.34M shares. The Connecticut-based Sarissa Management Lp has invested 3.49% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Korea Invest has 0.06% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).