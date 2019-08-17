Keybank National Association Holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Boosted by $352,520 as Share Value Declined; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Increased Its Position in Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) as Shares Rose

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 20.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 8,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 51,709 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 42,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 4.88M shares traded or 140.14% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 15/03/2018 – 60TM: HSBC Security Services: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 21/03/2018 – MASKELL WAS HSBC’S GLOBAL HEAD OF FINANCIAL SPONSORS; 29/03/2018 – BASF SE BASFn.DE : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 04/05/2018 – HSBC CEO: REVENUE OUTLOOK HEALTHIER THAN IT’S BEEN FOR WHILE; 13/05/2018 – HSBC claims first trade-finance deal with blockchain; 24/05/2018 – HSBC IS SAID TO NAME BRANDAO HEAD OF GLOBAL BANKING IN AMERICAS; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Local election results, HSBC, BNP Paribas; 20/04/2018 – HSBC Pledges to Stop Financing New Coal and Dirtiest Oil and Gas; 14/05/2018 – Marks & Spencer Target Cut to 300p From 400p by HSBC

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 2,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 35,709 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $589.20M, up from 33,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Umpqua Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $15.66. About 1.10M shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advisors LP holds 0.03% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv stated it has 108,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) or 286,853 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Keybank National Association Oh owns 53,992 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd owns 18,950 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 88,096 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Goelzer Mgmt owns 0.44% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 283,741 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 35,709 shares. Foundry Lc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Mariner Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 13,212 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) or 732 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership owns 16,658 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 43,991 shares.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 243 shares to 6,188 shares, valued at $442.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,550 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

