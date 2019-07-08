Keybank National Association Holding in Epam Sys (EPAM) Decreased as Market Value Rose; Pzena Investment Management Has Decreased Jabil Circuit (JBL) Holding by $8.84 Million; Shares Rose

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Jabil Circuit Inc (JBL) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 339,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.04M, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jabil Circuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $31.02. About 1.32M shares traded or 13.33% up from the average. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 2.59% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.84% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Rev $5.3B; 24/04/2018 – Jabil: Michael Dastoor Will Succeed Forbes as CFO, Effective Sept. 1; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Rev $4.75B-$5.05B; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Dividend of 8c; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Realizes Distributed Manufacturing Vision with New Additive Manufacturing Network; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q CORE EPS 66C, EST. 62C; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q NET REV. $5.3B, EST. $4.89B; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Targeting Adjusted EPS of About $2.60 for Fiscal Yea

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 60.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 3,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,983 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $184.71. About 638,818 shares traded or 35.04% up from the average. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $105.52M for 11.24 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (NYSE:DRH) by 93,148 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $13.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 288,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Com owns 6.37 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Ser Inc holds 10,096 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) or 523,442 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 1.08M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Foundry Partners Limited Liability owns 0.34% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 316,731 shares. Stifel has invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Sei holds 0.01% or 84,981 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.28% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 6.54M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 1.80M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life invested in 40,042 shares. Meeder Asset reported 24,049 shares stake. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 8,880 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 320 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt accumulated 12,747 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Co reported 0.14% stake.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $194,355 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And Co holds 2,271 shares. Fmr Ltd Company owns 2.91M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Amalgamated State Bank invested 0.05% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 576,883 are owned by Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company Limited Company. Invesco Ltd holds 0.08% or 1.39 million shares. Trexquant Inv LP holds 7,453 shares. Castleark Mgmt Lc reported 1,190 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd owns 120,816 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Alps has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). D E Shaw Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 507,689 were accumulated by State Bank Of America De. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 60 shares. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 366 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 1,983 shares.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.97 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $52.91M for 47.61 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,570 shares to 35,981 shares, valued at $9.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGZ) by 4,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,187 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).