Keybank National Association Has Upped Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $4.10 Million as Stock Rose; Micron Technology (MU) Holder Dalal Street Has Raised Stake by $47.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 19.57 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 39,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.60 million, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 683 Cap Mngmt Llc owns 360,000 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Korea reported 2.70M shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 392,300 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 53,480 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com reported 1.63 million shares. City Holdg holds 100 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 781,641 shares. Private Ocean Llc stated it has 1,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.05% or 202,456 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc holds 1.27M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 39,181 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 736,765 shares. 10,683 are owned by Davenport & Limited Liability.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 13,946 shares to 318,299 shares, valued at $39.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,190 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett owns 516 shares. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.26% or 283,510 shares. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Company accumulated 284,643 shares. The Illinois-based Gladius Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amarillo State Bank accumulated 7,803 shares. B And T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt accumulated 25,257 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Loews holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Homrich & Berg holds 115,112 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Chickasaw Capital Ltd Liability holds 24,793 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wedgewood Invsts Pa owns 2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 12,377 shares. Cap Intll Invsts owns 3.88 million shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. 20,456 were accumulated by Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Com. Kwmg Ltd Liability Co owns 4,760 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 1.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).