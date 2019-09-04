Keybank National Association Has Upped Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Position by $1.23 Million; Stock Value Declined; Procter & Gamble (PG) Shares Rose While First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Lowered Holding

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 20,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 93,805 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, up from 72,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 2.70M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC WILL MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON CPI; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE OVERALL, GROWTH SIGNALS ARE STRONG; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Midstream Segment Income From Ops of $567; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Company; 24/05/2018 – CARNEY: MPC REVIEWING MEDIUM-TERM EQUILIBRIUM REAL RATE; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 157,109 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35 million, down from 167,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.7. About 2.96M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.74 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advisors Lc holds 0.5% or 28,045 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 6,264 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management has 7,907 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 237,050 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.78% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 31,688 shares. Van Strum Towne owns 49,246 shares. Monroe Bancorporation & Tru Mi holds 12,832 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. 120,453 are owned by Covington Capital Mgmt. Moreover, Saybrook Nc has 0.83% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guardian LP invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Security invested in 50,273 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 0.26% or 32,982 shares. Aldebaran reported 36,035 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.44% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 208,351 shares. Saratoga Research Investment Mngmt owns 532,786 shares for 3.79% of their portfolio.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 28,891 shares to 193,510 shares, valued at $15.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10,289 shares to 10,040 shares, valued at $935,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 2,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,149 shares, and cut its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

