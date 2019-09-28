Keybank National Association Has Upped Ebay (EBAY) Stake; Veritiv (VRTV) SI Increased By 15.31%

Keybank National Association increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 479.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Keybank National Association acquired 184,352 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Keybank National Association holds 222,827 shares with $8.80 million value, up from 38,475 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $32.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 9.01M shares traded or 22.35% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 03/05/2018 – Gizmodo: Using parts sourced from eBay, a pair of aspiring Tony Starks built this enormous DIY Hulkbuster armor…; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) had an increase of 15.31% in short interest. VRTV’s SI was 460,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 15.31% from 399,000 shares previously. With 88,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV)’s short sellers to cover VRTV’s short positions. The SI to Veritiv Corporation’s float is 3.7%. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $17.95. About 72,729 shares traded. Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) has declined 51.94% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.94% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTV News: 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 08/05/2018 – Veritiv 1Q Loss/Shr $1.00; 07/03/2018 Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/03/2018 – VERITIV CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER W. FORREST BELL LEAVING CO; 03/04/2018 – Veritiv to Showcase Innovative Packaging, Production Consumable and Safety Solutions at MRO Americas; 15/03/2018 – Veritiv Brings Expertise, Innovation in Packaging to ISTA’s 2018 TransPack Forum in San Diego; 09/04/2018 – Veritiv CEO Sees Robust Demand Growth in Packaging (Video); 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 2.1% Position in Veritiv; 21/04/2018 – DJ Veritiv Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTV); 09/03/2018 – VERITIV CORP VRTV.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20

Keybank National Association decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 16,935 shares to 1.72M valued at $239.70 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) stake by 35,701 shares and now owns 38,031 shares. Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. eBay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.71’s average target is 13.92% above currents $38.37 stock price. eBay had 19 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 27 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4100 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 380,050 are held by Prio Wealth L P. Fincl Architects holds 657 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ww Asset Mngmt stated it has 64,361 shares. D E Shaw owns 5.74M shares. Capital Fund reported 343,156 shares. The North Carolina-based Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Baystate Wealth Lc reported 770 shares. Anchor Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 266,222 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Amp Capital Investors Limited invested in 787,998 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Connecticut-based Conning Inc has invested 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 48,981 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.08% or 305,934 shares in its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, eBay, Lyft, Carnival & more – CNBC” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Gained 28% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CEO exit at eBay amid strategic review – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Thursday’s Market Minute: CEO Exodus – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Their Viewers on eBay, Nike, More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity. Shares for $232,736 were bought by MURPHY MATTHEW J.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $23,928 activity. Flitman David E bought $23,928 worth of stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, and facility solutions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $288.99 million. It operates through four divisions: Print, Publishing & Print Management , Packaging, and Facility Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format, and specialty paper products; and graphics consumables and equipment.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold Veritiv Corporation shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.63 million shares or 0.82% less from 14.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 55,599 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital owns 102,033 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 141,088 shares. First Manhattan Communications holds 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) or 29 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0% or 19,949 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 15,827 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 23,933 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications has invested 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). 11,743 are held by Comerica Bancorp. 101,127 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Shamrock Asset Limited Liability has 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Company Ny stated it has 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Vanguard Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 642,175 shares. Advisory Net Lc holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio.