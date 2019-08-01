Keybank National Association Has Raised Position in Duke Energy New (DUK) by $463,590 as Shares Declined; Birchview Capital LP Holding in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Has Trimmed by $390,000

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 5,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 93,566 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.42M, up from 88,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $87.46. About 1.25M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $658.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 328,719 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 3,596 shares to 38,423 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.45 EPS, down 26.09% or $0.30 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-1.44 actual EPS reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% negative EPS growth.

