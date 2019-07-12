Keybank National Association Has Raised Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Position by $3.24 Million as Stock Rose; Garde Capital Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.32 Million as Stock Rose

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 11,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,427 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, down from 85,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 13,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,147 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92 million, up from 79,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $358.28. About 215,867 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 43.77% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days; 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record Diluted EPS of $1.27

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $579.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 18,647 shares to 195,709 shares, valued at $17.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 10,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 177,441 are owned by Baskin Financial Serv. Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 5.93% or 26,554 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors holds 3.65% or 80,044 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 1.77 million shares or 3.01% of its portfolio. Johnson Counsel reported 637,684 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Crestwood Advsr Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp invested 3.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aull & Monroe Inv Management holds 17,304 shares. Reik & Limited Liability invested in 0.47% or 14,536 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology holds 65,116 shares. Culbertson A N And Com Inc holds 117,610 shares or 4% of its portfolio. New York-based Junto Capital Mgmt LP has invested 2.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 941,646 shares or 3.41% of its portfolio. New York-based Claar Ltd Liability Company has invested 10.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capstone Lc stated it has 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 77,794 are held by Alley Limited Liability Corp.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Video Game Roundup: E3 Update, MSFT Unveils Project Scarlett – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi expects MSFT beats, long-term bumps – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush: Microsoft’s Azure Is Closing In On Amazon Web Services – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: TGT, PKI, NFG, BEN, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange’s (ICE) May Volume Declines Y/Y – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Group Volumes Solid in Q2, June ADV Up, Shares Rise – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Michael Baker Joins MarketAxess as Chief Technology Officer – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MarketAxess Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX) CEO Rick McVey on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 67,554 shares to 147,444 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 5,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,051 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).