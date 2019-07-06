Keybank National Association Has Raised Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Position

Keybank National Association increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 1.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keybank National Association acquired 37,349 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Keybank National Association holds 2.01 million shares with $118.57M value, up from 1.97M last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $241.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 5.29M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 3.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp acquired 12,000 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock rose 6.83%. The Rock Springs Capital Management Lp holds 397,000 shares with $34.39 million value, up from 385,000 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $15.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $118.05. About 650,608 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon to webcast June 18 analyst meeting NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Verizon had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of VZ in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of VZ in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating.

Keybank National Association decreased Ishares Tr (TIP) stake by 48,778 shares to 470,139 valued at $53.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (MTUM) stake by 168,758 shares and now owns 1.50 million shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Management Inc holds 0% or 55 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oarsman Capital Inc invested 2.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mirae Asset Invests Com Ltd invested in 412,974 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Utd Fire Group holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 43,434 shares. Country Club Trust Na holds 0.18% or 26,094 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs has 3.38 million shares. Halsey Associate Inc Ct holds 8,047 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 136,066 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp accumulated 198,444 shares. 1.04 million were accumulated by Norinchukin Bank The. 19,378 are held by Spinnaker Tru. 78,591 are owned by Intersect Limited Liability Co. Valmark Advisers Inc owns 12,180 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 4.76 million shares or 1.21% of all its holdings.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $45.14 million activity. The insider COWARD D SCOTT sold 169,109 shares worth $13.23 million. $24.74 million worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) was sold by Conroy Kevin T. $7.17M worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares were sold by Elliott Jeffrey Thomas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement invested in 0.02% or 190,099 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Rhenman & Prtnrs Asset Management Ab has 1.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 100,000 shares. Fund Management reported 6,812 shares stake. Renaissance Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 126,200 shares. Wasatch accumulated 816,860 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp reported 85,891 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 570,021 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Winslow Cap Management Lc has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). First Allied Advisory Service stated it has 6,690 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Paloma Prtnrs Management reported 4,502 shares. Hudock Grp Llc holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EXAS August 9th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – VB, EXAS, ATO, BURL – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXAS, GILD, PSTG – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On EXACT Sciences Corporation (EXAS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.