Keybank National Association Has Raised Its Holding in Bp Plc (BP) by $549,884; Oracle Sys (ORCL) Shareholder Haverford Financial Services Has Cut Its Holding

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (ORCL) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 19,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 139,229 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, down from 158,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Oracle Sys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.85. About 170,756 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 12,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 189,972 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.31M, up from 177,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.63. About 446,833 shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 20/03/2018 – BP Appoints Susan Dio Chairman, President of BP America; 08/03/2018 – BP says planned maintenance underway at Gelsenkirchen oil refinery; 18/05/2018 – Dmitry Zhdannikov: Exclusive: BP chief sees shale, OPEC cooling oil markets.Bob Dudley speaks to Reuters about global economy a; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO DUDLEY SAYS EXPECTS OIL TO RANGE BETWEEN $50 AND $65 A BARREL; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – ALL ASPECTS OF COMPLETING BKR TRANSACTION REMAIN ON TRACK; 03/04/2018 – POLAND’S PKO BP SAYS RECOMMENDS TO PAY OUT DIVIDEND OF 0.55 ZLOTYS PER SHARE FOR 2017; 22/05/2018 – BP to cut 3% of upstream workforce; 10/04/2018 – BP: Fields are Alligin and Vorlich; 10/04/2018 – BP RAN A BLOCKCHAIN TRADING PILOT FOR 6 MONTHS; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS ALLIGIN AND VORLICH ARE SATELLITE FIELDS LOCATED NEAR TO EXISTING INFRASTRUCTURE MEANING THEY CAN BE QUICKLY DEVELOPED THROUGH ESTABLISHED OFFSHORE HUBS

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 60,780 shares to 272,632 shares, valued at $17.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 465,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,000 shares to 6,542 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).