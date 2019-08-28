Keybank National Association Has Lowered Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $3.95 Million; Share Price Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined While Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Decreased Position by $2.92 Million

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 60,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 272,632 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.72M, down from 333,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.64. About 4.46 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 353,868 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, down from 408,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 7.21 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C Ww Gp A S invested in 0.16% or 196,598 shares. Wright Invsts owns 12,850 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp has invested 0.11% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Somerset Trust stated it has 0.46% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Inr Advisory Limited Liability holds 0% or 186 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 46 are owned by Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp. Dnb Asset Management As reported 290,707 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management Incorporated stated it has 6,670 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 821,389 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 12,534 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bedell Frazier Counseling Ltd Company has 2.27% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 88,573 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 9,059 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Arrowstreet LP stated it has 3.25M shares or 0.5% of all its holdings.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 5,151 shares to 93,566 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 716,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 107,428 shares to 325,965 shares, valued at $10.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 3,740 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 519,144 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Inr Advisory Service Limited Liability owns 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 24 shares. Putnam Invests Limited invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rmb Cap Management owns 12,852 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0.19% or 11.74 million shares in its portfolio. Shufro Rose Communication Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 32,974 shares. 6,433 were reported by Whitebox Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Hodges Capital has 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 14,056 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd accumulated 9,971 shares. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 25,915 shares. Johnson Gru invested in 44,389 shares.