Keybank National Association Has Lifted Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Position By $3.24 Million; Isoray (ISR) Sentiment Is 1.4

Isoray Inc (ISR) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 7 funds started new or increased holdings, while 5 decreased and sold their holdings in Isoray Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 4.60 million shares, down from 5.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Isoray Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Keybank National Association increased Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) stake by 16.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keybank National Association acquired 13,179 shares as Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX)’s stock rose 19.50%. The Keybank National Association holds 93,147 shares with $22.92M value, up from 79,968 last quarter. Marketaxess Hldgs Inc now has $13.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $366.21. About 207,690 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal debt removed from MarketAxess bond trading platform; 19/04/2018 – DJ MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKTX); 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $22.22 million. The firm produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed.

Analysts await IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by IsoRay, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Sabby Management Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in IsoRay, Inc. for 1.28 million shares. Auxier Asset Management owns 14,218 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in the company for 65,370 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 168,700 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Ltd has invested 0.44% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Mufg Americas has 0% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Aperio Gru Llc holds 0.02% or 19,586 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). American accumulated 0.07% or 75,361 shares. 153,265 were accumulated by Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp. Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Profund Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 3,812 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.07% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). State Street holds 0.02% or 896,638 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 18,916 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 70,800 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Communication L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 69,416 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc stated it has 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Invesco Ltd holds 444,140 shares.

