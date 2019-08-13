Keybank National Association Has Increased Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Stake by $471,982; Share Price Declined; As Chevron (CVX) Share Value Rose, Davidson Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $420,660

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 102.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 33,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 66,751 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 33,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 3.49M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 3,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 261,288 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19 million, down from 264,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $122.39. About 4.46M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chevron’s Permian Production Pays Off With A Strong Beat – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Fueling Up; Earnings Overflowing – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chevron (CVX) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chevron Corporation (CVX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 27,698 shares to 273,537 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp by 13,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Holding (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability holds 79,242 shares. Bangor Bancorporation invested in 19,549 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Spinnaker Trust has 0.33% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.44% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Psagot Investment House invested in 7,434 shares. Qci Asset Management holds 1.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 107,682 shares. Front Barnett Associates Limited holds 2.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 113,020 shares. 8,188 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt has 3.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 33,311 shares. Sather invested 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cibc Retail Bank Usa has 21,082 shares. Headinvest Ltd invested in 12,454 shares. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,352 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hl Ser Limited Liability Corporation owns 367,465 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Waratah Capital Advsrs Ltd has 12,819 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 28,888 shares stake. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 21,607 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 349,056 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 297,362 shares. 11,358 were reported by Connable Office. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Co holds 0.01% or 49,382 shares. 1.71M were accumulated by Kahn Brothers Gp De. Ls Advsr Lc accumulated 11,413 shares. Davenport & Limited has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 11,101 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.11% stake. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability owns 93,246 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0% or 260 shares. Mackay Shields reported 412,265 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nomura holds 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 13,207 shares. Woodstock has invested 0.05% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Jumps: Stock Rises 7% – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Credit Suisse, Seaport Upgrade Patterson-UTI After Stock Decline – Benzinga” on July 29, 2018. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Patterson UTI Sees More DUCs And Zipper Fracs Coming To The Permian – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5,902 shares to 350,710 shares, valued at $28.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,130 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).