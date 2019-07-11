Keybank National Association Has Increased Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake; NASPERS LTD AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECE (NPSNY) Sellers Increased By 170.2% Their Shorts

Keybank National Association increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 0.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keybank National Association acquired 26,369 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Keybank National Association holds 4.39M shares with $186.56 million value, up from 4.37M last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $232.12B valuation. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 10.26 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and Eli Lilly’s Taltz Claim Their Share of the Switching Population; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH VIFOR PHARMA INC FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF RETACRIT IN CERTAIN CHANNELS; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 25/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Asembia Expands Collaboration with Pfizer Oncology

NASPERS LTD AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECE (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) had an increase of 170.2% in short interest. NPSNY’s SI was 468,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 170.2% from 173,500 shares previously. With 742,900 avg volume, 1 days are for NASPERS LTD AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECE (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)’s short sellers to cover NPSNY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 67,706 shares traded. Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Naspers Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet and ecommerce, video-entertainment, and print media services worldwide. The company has market cap of $104.84 billion. The firm operates through Video Entertainment, Internet, and Media divisions. It has a 15.71 P/E ratio. The Video Entertainment segment offers digital satellite and digital terrestrial television services to subscribers; mobile and Internet services; subscription video on-demand services; and digital content management and protection systems to protect, manage, and monetize digital media on various platforms.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advisors has 1.95% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited holds 4.34% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 210,585 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs reported 18,242 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Wallace Capital, a Texas-based fund reported 8,245 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd has invested 0.37% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 1.08M shares. D L Carlson Investment reported 11,518 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, 1St Source Bancshares has 0.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 474,342 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Sol Mgmt owns 34,606 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl invested in 0.71% or 507,320 shares. 112,609 are owned by St Germain D J Incorporated. Moreover, Montrusco Bolton has 0.02% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7,904 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corporation has 811,023 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 14,973 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Wednesday, January 23 to “Neutral”. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, January 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. UBS initiated it with “Hold” rating and $45 target in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Thursday, January 31. Bank of America maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity. LANKLER DOUGLAS M also sold $1.81M worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares.

Keybank National Association decreased Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) stake by 5,023 shares to 11,051 valued at $687,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 8,452 shares and now owns 394,043 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.