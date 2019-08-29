Keybank National Association Has Increased By $434,125 Its Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Stake; John Bean Technologies Has 1.45 Sentiment

Keybank National Association increased Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE) stake by 73.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keybank National Association acquired 3,775 shares as Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE)’s stock rose 5.15%. The Keybank National Association holds 8,883 shares with $1.03M value, up from 5,108 last quarter. Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd now has $3.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $147.33. About 147,273 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018

John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1.

Profit Investment Management Llc holds 2.03% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation for 28,876 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc owns 724,222 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mathes Company Inc. has 1.52% invested in the company for 32,505 shares. The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has invested 1.47% in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners Llc, a Us-based fund reported 997,920 shares.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, makes, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company has market cap of $3.25 billion. The firm operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech divisions. It has a 26.38 P/E ratio. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Among 2 analysts covering Helen Of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Helen Of Troy Limited has $17200 highest and $151 lowest target. $162.67’s average target is 10.41% above currents $147.33 stock price. Helen Of Troy Limited had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, May 22, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, July 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, August 19. Sidoti maintained the shares of HELE in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating.

