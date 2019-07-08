Keybank National Association Has Decreased Its Citigroup (C) Position; Tctc Holdings Trimmed Its Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Stake

Keybank National Association decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 23.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keybank National Association sold 5,304 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Keybank National Association holds 17,430 shares with $1.08 million value, down from 22,734 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $164.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 9.24 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER; 10/05/2018 – Sprint at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Shows Strength, Balance Across Franchise; 27/04/2018 – CITIGROUP FILES $100M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 05/03/2018 – SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit tops estimates on consumer banking strength; 19/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 20/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 20 (Table); 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased Emerson Electric Co (EMR) stake by 5.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 6,294 shares as Emerson Electric Co (EMR)’s stock declined 4.18%. The Tctc Holdings Llc holds 119,121 shares with $8.16M value, down from 125,415 last quarter. Emerson Electric Co now has $39.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $64.83. About 1.68 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Capital Mgmt has 1.44% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 73,426 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab invested in 0.07% or 479,450 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 0.39% or 3.53M shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 26,872 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 0.03% or 61,524 shares. Middleton Ma reported 3,125 shares stake. Private Ocean Lc holds 0.06% or 3,400 shares in its portfolio. First Merchants invested in 20,840 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.17% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Hartford Investment Management owns 79,313 shares. Barbara Oil holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 42,500 shares. Premier Asset Management Lc holds 18,709 shares. 5,878 are owned by Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.13% or 7.01 million shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.12% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Tctc Holdings Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 29,145 shares to 369,252 valued at $19.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 11,805 shares and now owns 49,844 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was raised too.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.12 million for 17.24 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Cowen & Co.

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, January 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 16. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 26. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 8,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Atria Limited Liability owns 27,681 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Company invested in 0.19% or 318,399 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Finemark Comml Bank And Tru invested in 0.51% or 142,331 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Td Asset has 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd accumulated 169,822 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moreover, Greenleaf has 0.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 54,985 were accumulated by Bar Harbor Tru. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Capital Ww Invsts has 0.32% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 20.90 million shares. Argent Trust invested in 0.35% or 53,431 shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha, Nebraska-based fund reported 9,748 shares. Payden & Rygel stated it has 1.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.67 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Whitaker Michael sold $442,708.

Keybank National Association increased Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 20,893 shares to 93,805 valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr stake by 10,833 shares and now owns 14,547 shares. Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was raised too.