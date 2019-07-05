Keybank National Association Has Decreased Its At&T (T) Position by $1.85 Million; As At&T Com (T) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Miller Howard Investments Has Lifted Stake

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 59,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.36M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.17M, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.36. About 18.02 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on the dying pay-TV model; 05/04/2018 – Ed Nalbandian Returns to Avaya as Services Leader; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Stephenson Pitches Time Warner Deal Straight to Judge; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PLANNING PREMIUM DTV STREAMING PACKAGE FOR ABOUT $80

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 56.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 144,195 shares as the company's stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 398,289 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 254,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.36. About 18.02 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has invested 0.3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cornerstone Partners Ltd Liability Company invested in 22,730 shares. Family Firm Inc has 6,728 shares. Lafayette Investments reported 0.23% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sandy Spring Comml Bank has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gabelli Invest Advisers Inc reported 50,700 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Welch Group Incorporated Lc reported 787,993 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.53% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 57.14 million shares. New England Mngmt invested in 0.86% or 40,555 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has 1.75M shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Windsor Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 39,113 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 1.36% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 82,517 shares. First Financial Bank stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP Ltd Partnr by 101,033 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $25.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLU) by 155,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,985 shares, and cut its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 16,427 shares to 388,695 shares, valued at $47.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 104,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

